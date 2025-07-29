Itamar Ben-Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich banned from Netherlands; Israeli military claims Monday's strike on Bint Jbeil | Live

Palestinian activist shot dead by settlers, according to the Palestinian Authority

The Palestinian Authority announced Monday that an anti-Israeli occupation activist in the West Bank had been shot dead by settlers, with Israeli police citing an ongoing investigation, without confirming a murder. "The Ministry of Education ... and the teaching community mourn the martyrdom of Awdah Muhammad Hathaleen," the ministry said on social media.

"The teacher ... was shot dead by settlers on Monday, July 28, 2025, during their attack on the village of Um al-Khair" near Hebron, in the southern West Bank, it added. Israeli police had earlier reported an ongoing investigation following an "incident near the town of Carmel," a settlement neighboring Um al-Khair. "An Israeli citizen was arrested at the scene and then detained by police for questioning ... Following the incident, the death of a Palestinian was confirmed. His exact involvement in the incident is being verified," the statement said.

Hathaleen was a resident of the Massafer Yatta area, south of Hebron. Along with neighbors, he had helped highlight the plight of this region, which Israel had declared a military zone. He was also a member of the team that filmed the Oscar-winning documentary "No Other Land."