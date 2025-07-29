Itamar Ben-Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich banned from Netherlands; Israeli military claims Monday's strike on Bint Jbeil | Live

Residents have observed intensive Israeli drone flights over Bint Jbeil, Kharayeb, Zararieh, Aadloun, Rihan, Aishieh, Jabbour, Jarmak, Aadsheet, Shaqra, Mahmoudieh, Zahrani, Habboush, Sarafand, Maarakeh, Tyr Diba, Wadi Jilou, Bazourieh, Abu al-Aswad, Qasmieh, as well as several villages in the Marjeyoun district, according to L'Orient Today's correspondent in the region.
Two-state solution conference begins as Israel bombs Gaza and one killed in Bint Jbeil: Everything you need to know this Tuesday
Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich will no longer be allowed to travel to the Netherlands, which accuses them of repeatedly inciting violence against Palestinians and calling for "ethnic cleansing" of the Gaza Strip.
The Dutch government announced it will summon the Israeli ambassador to the Netherlands to denounce the "unbearable and indefensible" situation in Gaza. It also imposed travel bans on the two far-right ministers, as detailed in a letter published Monday evening.
The Dutch government was considering imposing sanctions on two Israeli ministers for their incitement to extremist violence and violations of Palestinian human rights since June.
The Israeli army claimed responsibility for Monday's strike that targeted a motorcycle in Bint Jbeil.
"The IDF struck and eliminated a terrorist in Hezbollah's artillery force in the area of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon," the army said, without elaborating.
During the night, Israeli helicopters flew over several Israeli towns located on the border with Lebanon, opposite the western, central and eastern sectors, according to L'Orient Today's correspondent.
This morning, an Israeli reconnaissance plane flew over the villages of Zahrani.
Hamas "must relinquish control" of the Gaza Strip and lay down its weapons, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa pleaded Monday at the U.N. General Assembly, AFP reported.
"We affirm that the State of Palestine is ready to assume full responsibility for governance and security in Gaza, with Arab and international support ... Hamas must return its control over the Gaza Strip and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority," he said, echoing commitments made in June by President Mahmoud Abbas in a letter to France and Saudi Arabia, which are chairing a conference on the two-state solution in New York this week.
The Israeli Prime Minister's Office issued a statement in English on Monday evening on X, stating that Israel will continue to work with international organizations to ensure the delivery of significant humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.
"As part of this effort, Israel has suspended [Israeli army] operations in key populated areas of Gaza from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, and designated secure routes from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. to ensure the safe passage of more aid convoys," the statement said.
In the U.K., the government will meet today to discuss several issues, including the situation in Gaza, according to several news agencies. The prime minister shared plans he was working on with France and Germany to "build lasting peace" with U.S. President Donald Trump during their meeting in Scotland, Downing Street said, adding that he plans to share details with Arab states and other key allies in the coming days.
Keir Starmer is facing growing pressure to immediately recognize Palestinian statehood. The prime minister's spokesperson said: "This week, the Prime Minister is focused on a path to peace to ensure immediate relief for those on the ground, as well as a lasting route to a two-state solution."
Palestinian activist shot dead by settlers, according to the Palestinian Authority
The Palestinian Authority announced Monday that an anti-Israeli occupation activist in the West Bank had been shot dead by settlers, with Israeli police citing an ongoing investigation, without confirming a murder. "The Ministry of Education ... and the teaching community mourn the martyrdom of Awdah Muhammad Hathaleen," the ministry said on social media.
"The teacher ... was shot dead by settlers on Monday, July 28, 2025, during their attack on the village of Um al-Khair" near Hebron, in the southern West Bank, it added. Israeli police had earlier reported an ongoing investigation following an "incident near the town of Carmel," a settlement neighboring Um al-Khair. "An Israeli citizen was arrested at the scene and then detained by police for questioning ... Following the incident, the death of a Palestinian was confirmed. His exact involvement in the incident is being verified," the statement said.
Hathaleen was a resident of the Massafer Yatta area, south of Hebron. Along with neighbors, he had helped highlight the plight of this region, which Israel had declared a military zone. He was also a member of the team that filmed the Oscar-winning documentary "No Other Land."
President Joseph Aoun met Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Baabda, according to a message published on X, without further details for the moment.
The president is due to fly to Algiers later today.
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea warned Tuesday in an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat of the Lebanese authorities' failure to resolve the issue of Hezbollah's weapons, which have become "useless for the protection of Lebanon and only bring damage and destruction."
He also said that Lebanon faces two options: either a government decision to dissolve the armed organizations, or having to face a "hot summer," or at best, "a nasty summer."
Clashes erupted Monday evening in the village of al-Masriya, near the Syrian-Lebanese border, between the Abu Jabal tribe and members of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, leaving several people injured, according to L'Orient Today's correspondent in the region. Gunfire was also heard in the border areas around Hermel.
Gaza's Civil Defense reported 30 dead in Israeli strikes on Nousseirat, reports AFP.
