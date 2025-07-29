State-Hezbollah security committee: Is ‘the open secret’ finally exposed?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google “I call on the state to dissolve the joint security committee between the Lebanese Army and Hezbollah,” said Kataeb Party Leader Samy Gemayel during a press briefing on Thursday at his party’s headquarters in Saifi. Less than 24 hours later, President Joseph Aoun responded to these statements. “This committee does not exist, and I am personally in contact with Hezbollah regarding [the monopoly on] weapons,” he said on Friday to a Press Club delegation. Several sources said this committee is none other than the infamous liaison and coordination unit within Hezbollah, which has been headed for years by Wafiq Safa, a senior security official in Hezbollah. Profile Wafiq Safa, Hezbollah's ‘man of special missions,’ in Israel's crosshairs Nevertheless, behind the president’s stance lies his intention to assert himself as...

