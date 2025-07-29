Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
State-Hezbollah security committee: Is ‘the open secret’ finally exposed?

Samy Gemayel called for the dissolution of this body, but President Joseph Aoun said that it does not exist. The truth likely lies somewhere between these two statements.

L'OLJ / By Yara ABI AKL, 29 July 2025 16:02

State-Hezbollah security committee: Is ‘the open secret’ finally exposed?

A parliamentary delegation from Hezbollah, in Baabda, on May 26, 2025. (Credit: Photo taken from the X account of the Presidency of the Republic)

“I call on the state to dissolve the joint security committee between the Lebanese Army and Hezbollah,” said Kataeb Party Leader Samy Gemayel during a press briefing on Thursday at his party’s headquarters in Saifi. Less than 24 hours later, President Joseph Aoun responded to these statements. “This committee does not exist, and I am personally in contact with Hezbollah regarding [the monopoly on] weapons,” he said on Friday to a Press Club delegation. Several sources said this committee is none other than the infamous liaison and coordination unit within Hezbollah, which has been headed for years by Wafiq Safa, a senior security official in Hezbollah.  Profile Wafiq Safa, Hezbollah's ‘man of special missions,’ in Israel's crosshairs Nevertheless, behind the president’s stance lies his intention to assert himself as...
