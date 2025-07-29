Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Pilates on the rise: Exploring a fast-expanding fitness trend

Sessions range between $15 and $20, and packages of 8 sessions are generally offered between $100 and $130.

By Layal DAGHER, 29 July 2025 15:00

The "Xclusive Reformer" Pilates studio in Broumana. (Credit: Speero Khoury.)

Long confined to a niche audience, the Pilates method is now experiencing a notable rise in popularity across Lebanon. Once overshadowed by yoga, it is emerging as a structured and accessible discipline, attracting a growing following among both younger and older generations.Specialized studios, significant investments, and a loyal clientele — "Pilates is becoming a trend everywhere, not just in Lebanon," says Céline Bejjani, founder of Namat Beirut, which opened in May 2021, to L'Orient Today. In case you missed it Women's futsal, a story of passion "Pilates offers a unique balance. It brings alignment and control, but also provides visible physical results, often more directly than yoga," she explains. This observation is also shared by a manager at the Posto Nove studio, a sector pioneer with more than...
