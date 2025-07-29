US dismisses UN Israel-Palestinian conference as 'publicity stunt'

The United States on Monday dismissed a French-Saudi-sponsored conference at the United Nations on promoting a two-state solution to the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis as a "stunt."

The U.S. State Department labeled the three-day event "unproductive and ill-timed," as well as a "publicity stunt" that would make finding peace harder.

The diplomatic push is a "reward for terrorism," the statement said, also calling the promise to recognize a Palestinian state by French President Emmanuel Macron "counterproductive."