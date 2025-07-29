Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

PALESTINE-ISRAEL

US dismisses UN Israel-Palestinian conference as 'publicity stunt'


AFP / 29 July 2025 09:27

US dismisses UN Israel-Palestinian conference as 'publicity stunt'

French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot (L) meets with Mohammad Mustafa (2nd L), Prime Minister of Palestine, and Ambassador Riyad Mansour (2nd R), Permanent Observer of Palestine to the United Nations, and Estephan Salameh (R), Advisor to the Prime Minister for Planning and Aid Coordination, at the Indonesian lounge at the United Nations headquarters on July 28, 2025 in New York City. (Credit: John Lamparski/AFP)

The United States on Monday dismissed a French-Saudi-sponsored conference at the United Nations on promoting a two-state solution to the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis as a "stunt."

The U.S. State Department labeled the three-day event "unproductive and ill-timed," as well as a "publicity stunt" that would make finding peace harder. 

The diplomatic push is a "reward for terrorism," the statement said, also calling the promise to recognize a Palestinian state by French President Emmanuel Macron "counterproductive."

The United States on Monday dismissed a French-Saudi-sponsored conference at the United Nations on promoting a two-state solution to the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis as a "stunt."

The U.S. State Department labeled the three-day event "unproductive and ill-timed," as well as a "publicity stunt" that would make finding peace harder. 

The diplomatic push is a "reward for terrorism," the statement said, also calling the promise to recognize a Palestinian state by French President Emmanuel Macron "counterproductive."

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read