Damascus, Tel Aviv attempt de-escalation in Paris, no concrete agreement

Tom Barrack, U.S. Special Envoy for Syria, on July 21, 2025, in Beirut, Lebanon. (Credit: Anwar Amro/AFP)
Although no final agreement was reached, Thursday’s meeting in Paris between Israeli and Syrian representatives was described as “honest and responsible.” The representatives gathered to discuss a potential de-escalation of tensions in southern Syria — a zone recently plagued by deadly clashes between Druze factions and Bedouin tribes in Sweida.These high-level talks brought together Ron Dermer, Israeli minister for strategic affairs and a close advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Syria’s Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shaibani, mediated by U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack.The two sides had not engaged in such discussions for more than 25 years. The path forward After Sweida violence, Sharaa shaken but not defeated The goal of the summit was to reach a security agreement concerning southern Syria, in order to...
