Fairuz pays respects to her son Ziad Rahbani at his funeral in Bikfaya | Live

Alongside Fairuz, in the hall of the Church of the Dormition, where hundreds of people gathered to offer their condolences, were her sister Huda, her daughter Rima, and several of Ziad Rahbani's cousins, including the musicians Oussama, Ghassan and Jad Rahbani.
Fairuz entered the church hall to receive condolences. She was still accompanied by MP Elias Bou Saab, whose wife, singer Julia Boutros, was also present at Bikfaya.
Sitting in the church with her daughter, Fairuz mourned her son's coffin. As she entered the church, she sang "Ana al-Oum al-Hazina" (I am the grieving mother), a religious hymn usually sung at Easter.
Fairuz got out of the car, her head covered in a black veil, to the applause of the crowd present at the church and wearing dark glasses. She was accompanied by her daughter Rima and MP Elias Bou Saab. She was greeted as she entered the church by the First Lady.
Fairuz arrived at the Church of the Dormition in Bikfaya to bid farewell to her son Ziad Rahbani, according to media reports. According to the reports, the church will be emptied to allow her to pay her respects alone near the coffin.
The crowd began to arrive at the hall of the Church of the Dormition in Mheidetheh-Bikfaya, where the family will receive condolences before and after the funeral mass, scheduled for 4 p.m.
Already present at the scene are his cousins Osama and Jad Rahbani, and his former partner, actress Carmen Lebbos. Also present among those who have come to offer their condolences are First Lady Neemat Aoun, the Greek Orthodox Metropolitan of Beirut, Elias Audi, the CEO of MTV, Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar, and a dozen members of parliament so far.
As the funeral procession accompanying Ziad Rahbani's remains is on its way to Antelias, then Bickfaya, we invite you to listen to "Bala Wala Shi" (Without anything at all), a piece released in 1985 on the album "Houdou Nisbi " (Relative Calm), which mixes jazz, funk and boogie.
In a message on X, the Internal Security Forces paid tribute to the deceased:
“Ziad … you have left behind a legacy of creative genius and a bright artistic flame that will never be extinguished,” they wrote, alongside a photo of Ziad Rahbani surrounded by his parents.
Ziad Rahbani, the son of Fairouz, the iconic Lebanese singer of international renown, and Assi Rahbani, died Saturday morning at Khoury Hospital in Hamra. While he died of a heart attack, he had suffered from long-term health problems and had recently refused treatment.
At 8 a.m., in front of Khoury Hospital in Hamra, around 200 people were waiting for the body to be released, singing some of his songs, according to L'Orient Today's reporter at the scene.
"He was a communist, but now we're going to give him a religious burial. The Church was the strongest," said one man on the scene.
In front of Khoury Hospital, among the crowd, people were in tears and others were holding flowers.
In Hamra, Roukaya, a veiled young woman in her 20s, was in tears: "I grew up in a very different environment from Ziad's. He was a bridge between my environment and others. Thanks to him, I understood the world," she told L'Orient Today.
Still outside the hospital, Ramzi, deeply moved, had tears in his eyes. "We didn't deserve him. He helped me move forward in life," he said. Not far from him, a woman sobbed.
Shawki Fares said that "Ziad taught us how to live and speak. We often use phrases from his plays in everyday life."
Following the death of Zaid Rahbani, L'Orient Today went to Abu Elie, a left-wing Communist bar in Beirut, where people were memorializing the famed singer.
For Mohammad, who works in the arts community and stated he collaborated twice with Rahbani, "Ziad was a role model for us who grew up in the 1990s. He brought everyone together, despite the war and conflict."
Amid applause and cheers from those present, a hearse left the emergency room of Khoury Hospital, carrying Ziad Rahbani's coffin.
After leaving the hospital, the sedan carrying Ziad Rahbani's coffin drove through Hamra, the neighborhood where the artist lived most of his life, to the sound of his songs.
