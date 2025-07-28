Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Fairuz at the funeral for her son Ziad Rahbani in Bikfaya. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L'Orient Today)

Live ZIAD RAHBANI FUNERAL

Fairuz pays respects to her son Ziad Rahbani at his funeral in Bikfaya | Live

L'Orient Today / By Nicholas Frakes, Renee Davis, 28 July 2025 09h51 , updated at 12:41

What you need to know

The artist, actor, composer, playwright and pillar of the cultural scene died on Saturday of a heart attack.

A ceremony was held for the notoriously left-wing artist and critic in Beirut by his friends in front of a Hamra hospital where he died at the age of 69.

A mass will then be held at 4 p.m. in Bikfaya, in Metn, for Rahbani.

12:41 Beirut Time

Alongside Fairuz, in the hall of the Church of the Dormition, where hundreds of people gathered to offer their condolences, were her sister Huda, her daughter Rima, and several of Ziad Rahbani's cousins, including the musicians Oussama, Ghassan and Jad Rahbani.

Find Malek Jadah's insight into the Rahbani family here.

11:51 Beirut Time

Fairuz entered the church hall to receive condolences. She was still accompanied by MP Elias Bou Saab, whose wife, singer Julia Boutros, was also present at Bikfaya.

11:39 Beirut Time

(MTV screenshot)

Sitting in the church with her daughter, Fairuz mourned her son's coffin. As she entered the church, she sang "Ana al-Oum al-Hazina" (I am the grieving mother), a religious hymn usually sung at Easter.

11:36 Beirut Time

Fairuz got out of the car, her head covered in a black veil, to the applause of the crowd present at the church and wearing dark glasses. She was accompanied by her daughter Rima and MP Elias Bou Saab. She was greeted as she entered the church by the First Lady.

11:32 Beirut Time

Fairuz arrived at the Church of the Dormition in Bikfaya to bid farewell to her son Ziad Rahbani, according to media reports. According to the reports, the church will be emptied to allow her to pay her respects alone near the coffin.

11:29 Beirut Time

The crowd began to arrive at the hall of the Church of the Dormition in Mheidetheh-Bikfaya, where the family will receive condolences before and after the funeral mass, scheduled for 4 p.m.

Already present at the scene are his cousins Osama and Jad Rahbani, and his former partner, actress Carmen Lebbos. Also present among those who have come to offer their condolences are First Lady Neemat Aoun, the Greek Orthodox Metropolitan of Beirut, Elias Audi, the CEO of MTV, Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar, and a dozen members of parliament so far.

11:16 Beirut Time

As the funeral procession accompanying Ziad Rahbani's remains is on its way to Antelias, then Bickfaya, we invite you to listen to "Bala Wala Shi" (Without anything at all), a piece released in 1985 on the album "Houdou Nisbi " (Relative Calm), which mixes jazz, funk and boogie.


10:24 Beirut Time

In a message on X, the Internal Security Forces paid tribute to the deceased:

“Ziad … you have left behind a legacy of creative genius and a bright artistic flame that will never be extinguished,” they wrote, alongside a photo of Ziad Rahbani surrounded by his parents.

09:51 Beirut Time

Good morning. Thank you for joining us for today's live coverage. Be sure to read the Morning Brief so you are caught up with what has been happening.

Ziad Rahbani dies and Israel continues to kill aid seekers in Gaza: Everything you need to know this Monday

Ziad Rahbani dies and Israel continues to kill aid seekers in Gaza: Everything you need to know this Monday


09:51 Beirut Time

Ziad Rahbani, the son of Fairouz, the iconic Lebanese singer of international renown, and Assi Rahbani, died Saturday morning at Khoury Hospital in Hamra. While he died of a heart attack, he had suffered from long-term health problems and had recently refused treatment.

09:51 Beirut Time

At 8 a.m., in front of Khoury Hospital in Hamra, around 200 people were waiting for the body to be released, singing some of his songs, according to L'Orient Today's reporter at the scene.

09:51 Beirut Time

"He was a communist, but now we're going to give him a religious burial. The Church was the strongest," said one man on the scene.

09:51 Beirut Time

(Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L'Orient Today)

In front of Khoury Hospital, among the crowd, people were in tears and others were holding flowers.

09:51 Beirut Time

In Hamra, Roukaya, a veiled young woman in her 20s, was in tears: "I grew up in a very different environment from Ziad's. He was a bridge between my environment and others. Thanks to him, I understood the world," she told L'Orient Today.

09:51 Beirut Time

Still outside the hospital, Ramzi, deeply moved, had tears in his eyes. "We didn't deserve him. He helped me move forward in life," he said. Not far from him, a woman sobbed.

Shawki Fares said that "Ziad taught us how to live and speak. We often use phrases from his plays in everyday life."

09:51 Beirut Time

Following the death of Zaid Rahbani, L'Orient Today went to Abu Elie, a left-wing Communist bar in Beirut, where people were memorializing the famed singer.

Read what they had to say here.

09:51 Beirut Time

For Mohammad, who works in the arts community and stated he collaborated twice with Rahbani, "Ziad was a role model for us who grew up in the 1990s. He brought everyone together, despite the war and conflict."

09:51 Beirut Time

(Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L'Orient Today)

09:51 Beirut Time

Amid applause and cheers from those present, a hearse left the emergency room of Khoury Hospital, carrying Ziad Rahbani's coffin.

09:51 Beirut Time

After leaving the hospital, the sedan carrying Ziad Rahbani's coffin drove through Hamra, the neighborhood where the artist lived most of his life, to the sound of his songs.

09:51 Beirut Time

"Their relationship was conflictual against a backdrop of absolute love": relive the relationship between Ziad Rahbani and Fairuz, made of storms and forgiveness here.


