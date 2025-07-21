Over 70 killed waiting for aid in Gaza, Barrack returns to Beirut: Everything you need to know this Monday

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Monday, July 21, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Some key things to watch today:Diplomatic meetings following U.S. envoy Tom Barrack’s return to Lebanon, with a focus on Hezbollah disarmament talks and the U.S.-backed roadmap for phased weapons removal.Developments after the imposed cease-fire in Sweida, including humanitarian conditions, local security shifts, and government response strategy.Lebanese Army reinforcements in Rmeish amid continued Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon.2 p.m.: Joint meeting between the municipal offices of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement. More than 70 killed in Gaza aid queue, attacks expand as new truce deal stirs: A new truce deal reportedly bridging gaps between Hamas and Israel’s disagreements was set to be reviewed by Hamas this weekend, Axios...

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Monday, July 21, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Some key things to watch today:Diplomatic meetings following U.S. envoy Tom Barrack’s return to Lebanon, with a focus on Hezbollah disarmament talks and the U.S.-backed roadmap for phased weapons removal.Developments after the imposed cease-fire in Sweida, including humanitarian conditions, local security shifts, and government response strategy.Lebanese Army reinforcements in Rmeish amid continued Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon.2 p.m.: Joint meeting between the municipal offices of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement. More than 70 killed in Gaza aid queue, attacks expand as new truce deal stirs: A new truce deal reportedly bridging gaps between Hamas and Israel’s disagreements was set to be reviewed by Hamas this weekend,...

You have reached your article limit When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything. Stay informed for $0.5/month only! Already have an account? Log in