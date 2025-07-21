Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Over 70 killed waiting for aid in Gaza, Barrack returns to Beirut: Everything you need to know this Monday

Here is what happened over the weekend and what to expect today, Monday, July 21.

L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 21 July 2025 08:57

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Monday, July 21, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Some key things to watch today:Diplomatic meetings following U.S. envoy Tom Barrack’s return to Lebanon, with a focus on Hezbollah disarmament talks and the U.S.-backed roadmap for phased weapons removal.Developments after the imposed cease-fire in Sweida, including humanitarian conditions, local security shifts, and government response strategy.Lebanese Army reinforcements in Rmeish amid continued Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon.2 p.m.: Joint meeting between the municipal offices of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement. More than 70 killed in Gaza aid queue, attacks expand as new truce deal stirs: A new truce deal reportedly bridging gaps between Hamas and Israel’s disagreements was set to be reviewed by Hamas this weekend, Axios...
