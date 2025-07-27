Inside Ziad Rahbani’s family: Generations of musical talent

BEIRUT — Ziad Rahbani, one of the country’s greatest cultural pillars, hailed from a family of legendary musicians. Rahbani, a renowned musician, political commentator and playwright, passed away on Saturday at the age of 69. Here's an overview of the most notable artists in the Rahbani family:

The first generation: Feyrouz and the Rahbani Brothers





Ziad's mother: the Lebanese icon Fairuz (born in 1934)

Iconic singer and actress, one of the most celebrated Arab singers of the 20th century.





His Father: Assi Rahbani (1923-1986)

Composer, producer and conductor. Along with his brother Mansour Rahbani (Ziad's uncle), known together as the Rahbani Brothers, they wrote and composed lots of the songs and plays that Fairouz performed.





His uncles on his father's side:

Mansour Rahbani (1925-2009)

Composer, philosopher, poet and producer, known as one of the Rahbani Brothers.

Elias Rahbani (1938 - 2021)

Composer, songwriter, orchestra conductor, and reality television personality. Younger brother of Assi and Mansour.





Aunt (Fairuz's sister): Hoda Haddad (born in 1944)

Singer and actress, known for her songs and for her work with the Rahbani Brothers and Fairuz, among others.





The second generation

Ziad's sister: Reema Rahbani (born in 1965)

Lebanese film director and writer. Ziad and Rima have two other siblings: Layal (1960-1988) and Hali (born in 1958).





His cousins

Elias' sons: Ghassan Rahbani (born in 1964)

Lyricist, composer, producer, orchestra conductor, singer and pianist.





Jad Rahbani (born in 1968)

Composer, writer, musical arranger.





Mansour's sons: Oussama Rahbani (born in 1965)

Composer and producer.





Ghady Rahbani (born in 1960)

Composer, poet, writer, conductor, and producer. He contributed to several musical plays.





Marwan Rahbani (born in 1958)

Composer, writer, director, and film and theater producer.