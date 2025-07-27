Aoun congratulates Zahleh for 'International City of Vine and Wine' title

BEIRUT — President Joseph Aoun congratulated the city of Zahleh on Sunday after it was named "International City of Vine and Wine" for 2025 by the International Organization of Vine and Wine.

On Wednesday, the International Organization of Vine and Wine announced in a statement relayed by the state-run National News Agency its "approval of the designation of Zahleh as a World Wine City (...) in recognition of its historical, cultural, and agricultural role in promoting grape cultivation and wine production.” Also on Wednesday, the municipality of Zahleh announced that the city officially received the title of "City of Wine" for 2025, making it is the tenth place worldwide to earn this recognition.

Aoun considered this announcement as an achievement for Lebanon and the "result of joint efforts by the Agriculture Ministry and wine producers in Lebanon to develop and market Lebanese wine over the past years", according to the state-run National News Agency.

“Congratulations to Zahleh and Lebanon, Lebanese wine has gone global", the President added.

With the support of the Agriculture Minster, Nizar Hani, Zahleh had submitted a comprehensive file to the international organization that included maps of the areas planted with grapes, the number of wineries in the city and its district, and data showing Zahleh's leadership in this sector. The organization then took its decision based on the city's scientific and professional criteria.