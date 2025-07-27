Other European countries will soon commit to recognizing the State of Palestine, says Paris

European countries "will confirm their intention to recognize the State of Palestine" at a U.N. conference on Monday and Tuesday in New York, following in the footsteps of France, which announced it would do so in September, according to the French foreign minister.

During this conference, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia and aimed at reviving the idea of a two-state solution in the Middle East, "for the first time, the Arab countries will condemn Hamas and call for its disarmament, which will enshrine its definitive isolation," Jean-Noel Barrot also said in an interview with the weekly La Tribune Dimanche.

The minister did not say which countries intended to join the group of European states that have already recognized the State of Palestine or are about to do so, which includes Spain, Ireland, Poland, Sweden, and France. The latter will become the first G7 country to do so at the next U.N. General Assembly.

Franco-Saudi common vision for the 'postwar' period in Gaza

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reiterated on Friday that recognition by London should be "part of a broader plan," and Berlin said it did not foresee it "in the short term."

A conference on a two-state solution was initially scheduled for June at the highest level but was postponed due to the war between Iran and Israel. An initial ministerial meeting begins Monday in New York, ahead of a summit expected in September.

"The prospect of the existence of a State of Palestine has never been so threatened or so necessary," in the context of "the destruction of the Gaza Strip, rampant Israeli settlement in the West Bank which undermines the very idea of territorial continuity, and the resignation of the international community," Barrot said.

"To expect a lasting cease-fire and the release of Hamas hostages and its surrender without first outlining a political prospect is an illusion," he added.

In New York, "with Saudi Arabia, a major player in the region, we will present a common vision for the ‘postwar’ period to ensure the reconstruction, security, and governance of Gaza and thus pave the way for the two-state solution," he said.

"Our approach is perfectly compatible with the logic of the Abraham Accords," which saw Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Sudan establish formal ties with Israel in 2020, and "will facilitate, when the time comes, the conclusion of new agreements supported by the U.S. administration," he said.

According to AFP's count and verification, at least 142 of the 193 U.N. member states (including France) now recognize the Palestinian state proclaimed by the Palestinian leadership in exile in 1988.