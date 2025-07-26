Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

Disappearance

Ziad and Fairuz: A conflicted bond rooted in absolute love

Their fraught yet intimate collaboration marked the close of Lebanon’s bloodstained twentieth century. Between the divine mother and the prodigal son, nothing was certain, not even the ending.

By Karl RICHA, 26 July 2025 19:59

Lire cet article en Français
Ziad and Fairuz: A conflicted bond rooted in absolute love

Fairouz and Ziad Rahbani in the early 1980s. Photo taken from Pinterest.

Winter 1987. In her Raoucheh apartment overlooking the sea, only the sound of rain breaks the quiet of her afternoon coffee. Seated with poise in the center of a muted-toned living room, Fairuz is still officially in mourning for a husband — who had died less than a year earlier — she no longer like speaking of. Outside, chaos reigns. Amine Gemayel’s presidency is at its weakest, the army is splintered along sectarian lines, Hafez al-Assad’s Syria holds sway over large parts of the country, and Hezbollah is quickly gaining ground. But for Ziad Rahbani, this is a moment of renewal."That day, he went to visit his mother — the reclusive Christian icon in a mostly Muslim West Beirut — planning to offer her a track that, in his own words, would shake up the norms," recalls a family member, who asked to remain anonymous, having heard...
Winter 1987. In her Raoucheh apartment overlooking the sea, only the sound of rain breaks the quiet of her afternoon coffee. Seated with poise in the center of a muted-toned living room, Fairuz is still officially in mourning for a husband — who had died less than a year earlier — she no longer like speaking of. Outside, chaos reigns. Amine Gemayel’s presidency is at its weakest, the army is splintered along sectarian lines, Hafez al-Assad’s Syria holds sway over large parts of the country, and Hezbollah is quickly gaining ground. But for Ziad Rahbani, this is a moment of renewal."That day, he went to visit his mother — the reclusive Christian icon in a mostly Muslim West Beirut — planning to offer her a track that, in his own words, would shake up the norms," recalls a family member, who asked to remain anonymous,...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top