After Sweida, has Hezbollah stiffened its stance on its arsenal?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google After the events in Sweida and the sectarian massacres carried out by various groups in the region, Hezbollah quickly sharpened its tone. For the party, more than ever, maintaining its arsenal remains justified. Its secretary-general, Naim Qassem, even warned that despite being severely weakened, Hezbollah remains “ready to confront” Israel.His statement came just three days before the arrival of U.S. envoy Tom Barrack in Beirut, signaling that the incidents in Syria have hardened Hezbollah’s stance rather than softened it. Dig deeper Violence in Sweida: Can Lebanon be spared? Hezbollah's ‘yes, but’Officially, Hezbollah reiterates that it will discuss the issue of its weapons only with Lebanese authorities, rejecting discussions on the topic with the United States while entrusting mediation to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. The...

After the events in Sweida and the sectarian massacres carried out by various groups in the region, Hezbollah quickly sharpened its tone. For the party, more than ever, maintaining its arsenal remains justified. Its secretary-general, Naim Qassem, even warned that despite being severely weakened, Hezbollah remains “ready to confront” Israel.His statement came just three days before the arrival of U.S. envoy Tom Barrack in Beirut, signaling that the incidents in Syria have hardened Hezbollah’s stance rather than softened it. Dig deeper Violence in Sweida: Can Lebanon be spared? Hezbollah's ‘yes, but’Officially, Hezbollah reiterates that it will discuss the issue of its weapons only with Lebanese authorities, rejecting discussions on the topic with the United States while entrusting mediation to Parliament Speaker Nabih...

You have reached your article limit When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything. Stay informed for $0.5/month only! Already have an account? Log in