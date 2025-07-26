Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
After Sweida, has Hezbollah stiffened its stance on its arsenal?

While Hezbollah believes the bloodshed in Syria vindicates its fears about Israel and Ahmad al-Sharaa, international pressure for the party to disarm is mounting.


L'OLJ / By Jeanine JAKLH, 26 July 2025 11:35

After Sweida, has Hezbollah stiffened its stance on its arsenal?

The US envoy Tom Barrack after his meeting with Nabih Berri in Ain el-Tineh, on July 22. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L’OLJ)

After the events in Sweida and the sectarian massacres carried out by various groups in the region, Hezbollah quickly sharpened its tone. For the party, more than ever, maintaining its arsenal remains justified. Its secretary-general, Naim Qassem, even warned that despite being severely weakened, Hezbollah remains “ready to confront” Israel.His statement came just three days before the arrival of U.S. envoy Tom Barrack in Beirut, signaling that the incidents in Syria have hardened Hezbollah’s stance rather than softened it. Dig deeper Violence in Sweida: Can Lebanon be spared? Hezbollah's ‘yes, but’Officially, Hezbollah reiterates that it will discuss the issue of its weapons only with Lebanese authorities, rejecting discussions on the topic with the United States while entrusting mediation to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. The...
