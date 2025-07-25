In Nabatieh, nearly 70% of heritage buildings uninhabitable

Heritage souks completely destroyed in Nabatieh. (Credit: Mohammad Yassine/L’Orient-Le Jour)
Among the destruction in southern Lebanon, heritage buildings with their distinctive traditional architecture hold a prominent place. A report presented Thursday during a conference at the National Library in Beirut — initiated by Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh — provides, for the first time since the recent war between Israel and Hezbollah, specific data concerning heritage damage in the city of Nabatieh and four neighboring villages.The figures, compiled by Biladi, an association specializing in heritage preservation, show the extent of the destruction: nearly 70 percent of the surveyed heritage buildings have become uninhabitable.Although relatively pessimistic about the prospect of rapid reconstruction — citing reasons including ongoing Israeli attacks and likely delays in aid — Salameh said Biladi’s report offers essential data...
