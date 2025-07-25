Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

SOUTH LEBANON

In Nabatieh, nearly 70% of heritage buildings uninhabitable

The association Biladi has documented in a report the extent of destruction to this particular built heritage in the city of Nabatieh and in four surrounding villages.

L'OLJ / By Suzanne BAAKLINI, 25 July 2025 12:24

Lire cet article en Français
In Nabatieh, nearly 70% of heritage buildings uninhabitable

Heritage souks completely destroyed in Nabatieh. (Credit: Mohammad Yassine/L’Orient-Le Jour)

Among the destruction in southern Lebanon, heritage buildings with their distinctive traditional architecture hold a prominent place. A report presented Thursday during a conference at the National Library in Beirut — initiated by Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh — provides, for the first time since the recent war between Israel and Hezbollah, specific data concerning heritage damage in the city of Nabatieh and four neighboring villages.The figures, compiled by Biladi, an association specializing in heritage preservation, show the extent of the destruction: nearly 70 percent of the surveyed heritage buildings have become uninhabitable.Although relatively pessimistic about the prospect of rapid reconstruction — citing reasons including ongoing Israeli attacks and likely delays in aid — Salameh said Biladi’s report offers essential data...
Among the destruction in southern Lebanon, heritage buildings with their distinctive traditional architecture hold a prominent place. A report presented Thursday during a conference at the National Library in Beirut — initiated by Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh — provides, for the first time since the recent war between Israel and Hezbollah, specific data concerning heritage damage in the city of Nabatieh and four neighboring villages.The figures, compiled by Biladi, an association specializing in heritage preservation, show the extent of the destruction: nearly 70 percent of the surveyed heritage buildings have become uninhabitable.Although relatively pessimistic about the prospect of rapid reconstruction — citing reasons including ongoing Israeli attacks and likely delays in aid — Salameh said Biladi’s report offers...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top