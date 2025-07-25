Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Diaries from Gaza: We are stripped of our most fundamental human dignity, our privacy

Everything that was once private is now public — mourning, grief. And it is women who suffer the most. In Gaza, periods and breastfeeding have also become public matters.

L'Orient Today / By Noor ALYACOUBI, 25 July 2025 11:38

Diaries from Gaza: We are stripped of our most fundamental human dignity, our privacy

Women sitting near their empty jerrycans as they wait for a water tanker near their makeshift displacement camp, which was hit the previous day by an Israeli bombing — the Abu Helou school run by UNRWA in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, on July 17, 2025. (Credit: Eyad Baba/AFP)

Noor al-Yacoubi is a 26-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing reflections on her life with L'Orient Today during the war.In Gaza, we’re not just being killed, or starved, or denied the right to live in peace.We’re being stripped of our most basic human dignity: our privacy.More than 70 percent of Gaza has been turned into “red zones” by the Israeli military — areas declared off-limits to civilians. These include our cities, our homes: Rafah, Khan Younis, Jabalia, Al-Shuja’iya. Whole neighborhoods where we once lived and laughed and prayed — gone or forbidden.Now, nearly two million of us are squeezed into the last slivers of land that haven’t been bombed into ash or sealed off by tanks: Gaza City and narrow pockets of the central Strip — Deir...
