Diaries from Gaza: We are stripped of our most fundamental human dignity, our privacy

Noor al-Yacoubi is a 26-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing reflections on her life with L'Orient Today during the war.In Gaza, we're not just being killed, or starved, or denied the right to live in peace.We're being stripped of our most basic human dignity: our privacy.More than 70 percent of Gaza has been turned into "red zones" by the Israeli military — areas declared off-limits to civilians. These include our cities, our homes: Rafah, Khan Younis, Jabalia, Al-Shuja'iya. Whole neighborhoods where we once lived and laughed and prayed — gone or forbidden.Now, nearly two million of us are squeezed into the last slivers of land that haven't been bombed into ash or sealed off by tanks: Gaza City and narrow pockets of the central Strip — Deir...

