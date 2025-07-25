Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
HEZBOLLAH-ISRAEL

Is a 'missing Hezbollah fighter' in an Israeli prison?

While his wife claims Mahdi Saleh is a Hezbollah activist, the party says he is a Palestinian prisoner who doesn't belong to its ranks.

L'OLJ / By Lisa GOURSAUD, 25 July 2025 11:11

Lire cet article en Français
Is a 'missing Hezbollah fighter' in an Israeli prison?

An image shared by Zeinab Saleh on social media, reportedly showing her husband Mahdi Saleh as a Hezbollah fighter. (Credit: Facebook/ZeinabSaleh)

On July 21, Israel’s public broadcaster Kan aired a report about Ayalon Prison, featuring neon-lit corridors, guards in bulletproof vests, and inmates in brown uniforms either lying on the floor or being dragged by prison staff. The footage included scenes from a new wing called “Rakevet,” which the channel said holds “the worst terrorists from Hamas and Hezbollah” and linked them to the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel.One prisoner in the report caught the attention of a Lebanese social media user. Though the man’s face is not visible, Zeinab Saleh, identifying herself as his wife, claimed in a Facebook post Wednesday that he is Mahdi Saleh, a Hezbollah fighter who went missing on Oct. 26, 2024. According to her, Hezbollah declared him a “martyr without a body” about a month ago. Her post was shared widely and picked up by media...
