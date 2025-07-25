Syrian, Israeli officials discuss de-escalation in Paris meeting, US envoy says

Syrian and Israeli officials spoke about de-escalating the situation in Syria during U.S.-mediated talks in Paris on Thursday, U.S. envoy Tom Barrack said.

"Our goal was dialogue and de-escalation, and we accomplished precisely that," Barrack said in a statement on social media website X.

"All parties reiterated their commitment to continuing these efforts," he added.

Hundreds of people have been reported killed in clashes in the southern Syrian province of Sweida between Druze fighters, Sunni Bedouin tribes and government forces. Israel intervened with airstrikes to prevent what it said was mass killing of Druze by government forces.