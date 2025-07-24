Lebanese Army detonates unexploded munitions in Choueifat

The Lebanese Army announced Thursday that it would detonate unexploded munitions between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Al Ajniha Al Khamsa area of Choueifat, south of Beirut, according to information reported by the state-run National News Agency (NNA).
The army is making these procedures public in order to explain the explosions that will be heard in the area.
