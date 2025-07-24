Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Lebanese Army detonates unexploded munitions in Choueifat


L'OLJ / By L'Orient Today staff, 24 July 2025 18:23

Lebanese Army detonates unexploded munitions in Choueifat

Lebanese soldiers deployed in Beirut (2021). (Credit: Joseph Eid/AFP)

The Lebanese Army announced Thursday that it would detonate unexploded munitions between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Al Ajniha Al Khamsa area of Choueifat, south of Beirut, according to information reported by the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

The army is making these procedures public in order to explain the explosions that will be heard in the area.

