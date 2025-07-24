Forest fire ongoing in Qala forest, Akkar

Fires have flared up again in the Qala forest in the highlands of the plains of Meshmesh, Akkar, in northern Lebanon, L’Orient Today’s correspondent in the region reported Thursday.

Two army helicopters are currently attempting to extinguish the fire.

The fires spread rapidly, threatening one of the most ancient cedar forests in this region, which features steep slopes and difficult terrain.

Since noon, two helicopters belonging to the army have been conducting sorties to help contain and control the fire. Meanwhile, civil defense vehicles and the Union of Municipalities of Jurud al-Qayta are supplying water to the artificial pond that was installed near the fire site to provide water to the helicopters.

The Rapid Intervention Team for Firefighting at the Akkar Trail Association, which is participating in the ground firefighting operations, reported that the situation is becoming more complicated due to the winds hitting the area and the expanding fire zone.

They also pointed out that volunteers from the town of Harrar from the al-Alu family were contributing to the firefighting efforts.

On Tuesday, a fire broke out in the same location. The fire was eventually brought under control in the afternoon. The area, which is particularly difficult to access and has no roads to allow fire trucks to reach the source, required the Lebanese Army to dispatch a helicopter to fight the flames.

On July 15, under the patronage of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, the Lebanese Environment Ministry launched a $3.5 million risk management initiative aimed at reducing the risk of forest fires in vulnerable areas.

In April, Greenpeace warned about fires recorded in Lebanon even before the start of summer, a period usually prone to wildfires, calling them "an alarming sign of the worsening effects of climate change in the region."