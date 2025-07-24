Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
REMNANTS OF WAR

UN bodies assess lingering impact of Israel’s war on Lebanon

More than three children were killed on average every day by Israeli strikes during October and November 2024, according to an assessment by several U.N. bodies.

L'Orient Today / By Stephanie Bechara, 24 July 2025 18:22

Destruction caused by Israeli strikes in the southern suburbs of Beirut. (Credit: Mohammed Yassine/L'Orient Today)

 A joint report issued by multiple United Nations agencies on Thursday reveals that the number of Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon during the war’s final phase is among the highest recorded around the world since the start of the century, and warns that the socioeconomic fallout from those strikes caused “severe damage” and “profound” losses for Lebanon.The assessment was conducted by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the International Labour Organization (ILO) and U.N. Habitat, with the aim of providing support to the Lebanese government in “identifying priorities and shaping a nationally led recovery plan.”Israel’s war with Hezbollah erupted on Oct. 8, 2023, and by Dec. 10, 2024,...
