Executions, homes set on fire, abandoned bodies: Testimonies from Sweida’s displaced Bedouins

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Soumou was nearly abandoned on the side of the road — or so says young Waad, who cradled the 15-day-old infant against her chest as she fled. The Bedouin woman and her four other children — ages 8, 7, 5 and 3 — fled alone for hours without food or water before they were captured last Thursday near the village of Shahba, north of Sweida, by fighters from Druze factions."In the panic, I thought about leaving my baby behind, because the others were lagging. What a strange idea to name him Soumou — ‘highness’ in Arabic. I should have named him Qassef, meaning ‘bombardment,’" she says, without irony.Her sister-in-law Nesrine carried nothing but the family record book, sealed in a plastic bag. “We’ve lost everything,” she says. “We didn’t have much to begin with, but that’s always the fate of the poor.”Nearly 1,000 Sunni Arabs like...

Soumou was nearly abandoned on the side of the road — or so says young Waad, who cradled the 15-day-old infant against her chest as she fled. The Bedouin woman and her four other children — ages 8, 7, 5 and 3 — fled alone for hours without food or water before they were captured last Thursday near the village of Shahba, north of Sweida, by fighters from Druze factions."In the panic, I thought about leaving my baby behind, because the others were lagging. What a strange idea to name him Soumou — ‘highness’ in Arabic. I should have named him Qassef, meaning ‘bombardment,’" she says, without irony.Her sister-in-law Nesrine carried nothing but the family record book, sealed in a plastic bag. “We’ve lost everything,” she says. “We didn’t have much to begin with, but that’s always the fate of the...

You have reached your article limit When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything. Stay informed for $0.5/month only! Already have an account? Log in