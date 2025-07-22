Connecting the Lebanese and Cypriot power grids, a 'feasible' project by 2040

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Connecting Lebanon to Cyprus via an undersea cable to supply electricity to the crisis-hit country is one of the solutions discussed two weeks ago between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides. During a brief visit to the island, the two leaders addressed Lebanon’s ongoing energy shortfalls, as well as several economic issues, including maritime border demarcation and the creation of about 1,000 jobs for Lebanese nationals living in Cyprus.After previously exploring options to connect to Jordan and reactivate an older line with Syria, Lebanon is now looking to Cyprus for additional electricity. Électricité du Liban (EDL) has long struggled to supply more than a few hours of power per day.Since the visit, President Aoun discussed the plan with Energy Minister Joe Saddi, who also met last week...

Connecting Lebanon to Cyprus via an undersea cable to supply electricity to the crisis-hit country is one of the solutions discussed two weeks ago between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides. During a brief visit to the island, the two leaders addressed Lebanon's ongoing energy shortfalls, as well as several economic issues, including maritime border demarcation and the creation of about 1,000 jobs for Lebanese nationals living in Cyprus.After previously exploring options to connect to Jordan and reactivate an older line with Syria, Lebanon is now looking to Cyprus for additional electricity. Électricité du Liban (EDL) has long struggled to supply more than a few hours of power per day.Since the visit, President Aoun discussed the plan with Energy Minister Joe Saddi, who also met last...

