Border and prisoner repatriation: Beirut and Damascus resume discussions

The issues of border security and Syrian detainees in Lebanon have resurfaced in recent days, prompting a meeting in Riyadh between the heads of military intelligence for the Lebanese and Syrian armies, Gen. Tony Kahwagi and Hussein Salameh. Once again, Saudi Arabia is playing a mediating role in the relationship between the two countries by sponsoring such meetings, months after a similar one took place on March 27 in Jeddah between Lebanese Defense Minister Michel Menassa and his Syrian counterpart, Mourhaf Abou Qasra.The talks come amid rising tensions along the Lebanese-Syrian border. In addition to rampant smuggling, the area has seen several clashes in February and March between clans reportedly aligned with Hezbollah and Syria's newly formed security forces, resulting in casualties on both sides. Lebanon shares a 330-kilometer...

