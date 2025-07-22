Before heading to Paris, Salam discusses reforms with Jacques de Lajugie

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam discussed, during a meeting at the Grand Serail with Jacques de Lajugie, the international representative of the French Ministry of Finance and Economy, the latest developments regarding the draft law on banking sector resolution — which regulates restructuring — as well as the amendments currently under review in Parliament and the expected timeline for its adoption, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

The meeting comes two days ahead of his visit to Paris, during which he will be received by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The discussions also touched on progress made in drafting the law intended to address the country's financial deficit, one of the main reforms expected by the International Monetary Fund, according to the statement issued.

Lajugie's last visit to Lebanon was in June. Parliament could soon vote on this banking sector draft law prepared by the government, which is currently under consideration by the finance committee.