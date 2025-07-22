Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Why Lebanon’s cash economy continues to fuel inflation

Consumer prices are still up 15 percent year-over-year in June.

L'OLJ / By Mounir YOUNES, 22 July 2025 16:10

Why Lebanon’s cash economy continues to fuel inflation

A convenience store in the mountains of Rayfoun, in Kesrouan. (Credit: Philippe Hage Boutros)

Nothing seems to help: Even though the Lebanese Lira has remained relatively stable on the parallel market since the second half of 2023, and global inflation has yet to feel the impact of the trade war launched by U.S. President Donald Trump, prices in Lebanon continue to climb.While the consumer price index (CPI) published Monday by the Central Administration of Statistics shows only a slight increase between May and June (+0.76 percent), inflation remains at 15 percent year-over-year (up from 14.44 percent in May) — a level equivalent to the World Bank’s projected inflation rate for 2025.Except for telecommunications (–3.27 percent), all major categories saw price increases over the period, most notably education (+30.60 percent), healthcare expenses (+21.70 percent) and food (+20.79 percent). From our archives Hacking Lebanese...
