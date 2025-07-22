Why Lebanon’s cash economy continues to fuel inflation

A convenience store in the mountains of Rayfoun, in Kesrouan. (Credit: Philippe Hage Boutros)
Nothing seems to help: Even though the Lebanese Lira has remained relatively stable on the parallel market since the second half of 2023, and global inflation has yet to feel the impact of the trade war launched by U.S. President Donald Trump, prices in Lebanon continue to climb.While the consumer price index (CPI) published Monday by the Central Administration of Statistics shows only a slight increase between May and June (+0.76 percent), inflation remains at 15 percent year-over-year (up from 14.44 percent in May) — a level equivalent to the World Bank’s projected inflation rate for 2025.Except for telecommunications (–3.27 percent), all major categories saw price increases over the period, most notably education (+30.60 percent), healthcare expenses (+21.70 percent) and food (+20.79 percent). From our archives Hacking Lebanese...
Nothing seems to help: Even though the Lebanese Lira has remained relatively stable on the parallel market since the second half of 2023, and global inflation has yet to feel the impact of the trade war launched by U.S. President Donald Trump, prices in Lebanon continue to climb.While the consumer price index (CPI) published Monday by the Central Administration of Statistics shows only a slight increase between May and June (+0.76 percent), inflation remains at 15 percent year-over-year (up from 14.44 percent in May) — a level equivalent to the World Bank’s projected inflation rate for 2025.Except for telecommunications (–3.27 percent), all major categories saw price increases over the period, most notably education (+30.60 percent), healthcare expenses (+21.70 percent) and food (+20.79 percent). From our archives Hacking...
You have reached your article limit
When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything.