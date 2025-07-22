Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

LEBANON

Energy minister wants illegal artesian wells listed in Lebanese land registry


L'OLJ / By L'Orient Today staff, 22 July 2025 14:16

Energy minister wants illegal artesian wells listed in Lebanese land registry

A water supply company’s tanker truck in Mansourieh, July 4, 2025. (Credit: L'Orient-Le Jour)

Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi sent a letter to the Finance Ministry requesting that artesian wells built in Lebanon be registered in the country’s land registry, specifying that this request is "part of the fight against illegal wells," according to a statement.

In his letter, the minister included a detailed list of "2,503 violating wells across Lebanese territory," along with a table listing "the official reports filed."

The minister also contacted the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities to provide the necessary instructions to halt the operation of these illegal wells.

According to experts, Lebanon had about 50,000 wells between 2009 and 2012, 80 percent of which were illegal.

Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi sent a letter to the Finance Ministry requesting that artesian wells built in Lebanon be registered in the country’s land registry, specifying that this request is "part of the fight against illegal wells," according to a statement.

In his letter, the minister included a detailed list of "2,503 violating wells across Lebanese territory," along with a table listing "the official reports filed."

The minister also contacted the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities to provide the necessary instructions to halt the operation of these illegal wells.

According to experts, Lebanon had about 50,000 wells between 2009 and 2012, 80 percent of which were illegal.

Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top