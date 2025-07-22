Energy minister wants illegal artesian wells listed in Lebanese land registry

Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi sent a letter to the Finance Ministry requesting that artesian wells built in Lebanon be registered in the country’s land registry, specifying that this request is "part of the fight against illegal wells," according to a statement.

In his letter, the minister included a detailed list of "2,503 violating wells across Lebanese territory," along with a table listing "the official reports filed."

The minister also contacted the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities to provide the necessary instructions to halt the operation of these illegal wells.

According to experts, Lebanon had about 50,000 wells between 2009 and 2012, 80 percent of which were illegal.