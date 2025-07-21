Sweida clashes: A historic rupture in Sunni-Druze relations in Lebanon and Syria

Walid Joumblatt receives former Prime Ministers Fouad Siniora, Najib Mikati and Tammam Salam at Clemenceau, on July 19, 2025. (Credit: NNA)
A meeting of former prime ministers at Walid Joumblatt’s residence. A Sunni-Druze gathering in the Bekaa. A rare joint statement by Lebanon’s Grand Mufti and the Druze Sheikh Akl, Sami Abi al-Mona. Since sectarian clashes erupted in Syria’s southern province of Sweida on July 19, Sunni and Druze leaders in Lebanon have made visible efforts to project unity and prevent the violence from crossing the border.But on the ground, the situation is more complicated, especially because the possibility of a Druze-Sunni clash inside Lebanon is politically unprecedented.Historically, the two communities have rarely found themselves on opposing sides in Lebanon’s power struggles. Today, however, solidarity with their communities in Syria risks upending that balance.On one side, Druze figures in Lebanon have expressed support for the Druze of Sweida,...
