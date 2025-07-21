Designer Reem Acra wins $38.7M judgment in 9-year-old studio fire case

Reem Acra surrounded by her Spring 2026 wedding dresses. (Credit: Instagram/@reemacra)
Lebanese American fashion designer Reem Acra, known for bridal couture and a favorite of global celebrities, has won a major legal battle: A Manhattan court has ordered real estate group Chetrit to pay her $38.7 million in damages.The ruling concludes a nine-year legal fight stemming from a March 2014 fire in a building adjacent to Acra’s New York studio, which destroyed over 2,000 high-end gowns and a priceless archive of designs.Elegance as a signatureBorn in Beirut, Acra studied at the American University of Beirut, the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York and in Paris before launching her career in the 1990s. She quickly rose to prominence with her signature blend of sheer fabrics, intricate embroidery and sculptural cuts. Other Lebanese voices in fashion Jad Rahmeh, the director who surprised Gucci with his Sporting images ...
