Shooting in Amsheet: Two Dead, including suspected gunman

NORTH LEBANON — A man is suspected of having opened fire on one of his friends in the village of Amsheet, in the Jbeil district, fatally shooting him multiple times, according to our North Lebanon correspondent.

Intified as "A. Kh," fled the scene following the incident. Security forces were deployed to the area and have launched an investigation. A manhunt is underway to arrest the suspect and refer him to the competent judiciary. According to our correspondent, the victim, identified as "A. I.," was from Meshmesh in the Akkar region. The motive behind the crime remains unknown.

This incident comes just days after a security officer was shot dead last Thursday in Jbeil. An Internal Security Forces source told L’Orient Today that “the shooter’s identity is known, but he has not yet been apprehended.”

Reporting by our correspondent Michel Hallak.