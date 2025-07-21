Parliament to meet Wednesday over Bouchikian's parliamentary immunity

Parliament will hold a plenary session on Wednesday to decide whether to lift the parliamentary immunity of former Industry Minister Georges Bouchikian, Vice President of Parliament Elias Bou Saab announced on Monday. On July 8, Prosecutor General at the Court of Cassation Jamal Hajjar sent a letter to Parliament’s General Secretariat, via Justice Minister Adel Nassar, requesting the lifting of Bouchikian’s parliamentary immunity to permit prosecution for embezzlement and forgery, according to information published in a February article. On July 1, the prosecutor general questioned the former minister but did not take any action against him. Bouchikian currently retains parliamentary immunity during the ongoing extraordinary session.

Currently a Tachnag MP for Zahleh, Bouchikian is the second minister from Najib Mikati’s previous government (2021-2025) to face legal proceedings in a corruption case. His former Economy Ministry colleague, Amine Salam, is in detention along with several other officials in a bribery case.

Another item on Wednesday’s agenda, according to Bou Saab, is the formation of a parliamentary investigative committee to look into the Telecoms file, which caused a scandal in 2019 also involving misuse of public funds. The case allegedly involves former Telecoms ministers Nicolas Sehnaoui (2011-2014), Boutros Harb (2014-2016) and Jamal Jarrah (2016-2019). According to Parliament’s deputy speaker, Wednesday’s session will give both lawmakers and the former ministers involved an opportunity to defend themselves before the inquiry committee is formed, which will require an absolute majority of MPs (65 out of 128).

In November 2019, during a major protest movement against the authorities, then-financial prosecutor Ali Ibrahim had referred the three former ministers to the Supreme Court in charge of trying ministers and presidents, a body that has never been formally activated. No further action was taken on the case at that time.