NSSF releases LL 65bn for surgical procedures

The Directorate General of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) announced in a statement that on Monday it disbursed a new batch of LL 65 billion — about $726,257 at the market rate — to hospitals contracted with the fund, for flat-rate surgical interventions.

Since the start of 2025, the total amount paid for this type of procedure now stands at approximately LL 1.514 trillion (around $16.9 million), according to the statement relayed by the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

Additionally, LL 637 billion have been allocated for dialysis treatments, as well as LL 630 billion dedicated to various health services, including medical consultations and medications for the insured. The total disbursed by NSSF since the beginning of the year reached nearly LL 2.781 trillion, or about $31 million.

Mohammad Karaki, director general of the NSSF, also called on contracted hospitals to expedite the submission of complete files within the legal deadlines, to facilitate payments and ensure a smooth partnership between the fund and healthcare providers. He said that the NSSF "remains committed to supporting the hospital sector and ensuring health and social security, in coordination with partners in the medical and hospital sectors, guaranteeing continuity and quality care for insured individuals under various circumstances."

In mid-April, the NSSF stated that coverage of drug prices and hospital rates had returned to their pre-crisis levels, amounting to 80 percent and 90 percent, respectively. Since the onset of the crisis, NSSF coverage rates collapsed in tandem with the value of the Lebanese Lira against the dollar. They began to recover in 2022.