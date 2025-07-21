Man stabbed to death in Mais al-Jabal

The body of a man was found Monday morning in Mais al-Jabal (Marjayoun), L'Orient Today's correspondent in in the region reported. The victim, a Lebanese national from Habboush (Nabatieh), worked in purchasing and collecting scrap iron and metals in the area. He had been reported missing the day before.

His body, which showed signs of injuries from a sharp weapon, was discovered on the road leading to the Mais al-Jabal government hospital. Police went to the scene and opened an investigation.

A Syrian national who worked with the victim is actively being sought. He was reportedly seen with the victim on Sunday in a pickup truck on the streets of Mais al-Jabal, before disappearing and not returning home as he usually does. The army and intelligence services are continuing the search to locate him.

In a statement, the municipality of Mais al-Jabal denounced the “heinous crime” and said it had taken measures, in coordination with the security forces, “to shed light on the circumstances” of the murder.

“The municipality will take appropriate measures against Syrians who are not registered” in its registers, the text added, calling on business and factory owners to register their workers “as soon as possible.” It further denounced “the state's inability to protect its population.”