End of fighting in Sweida: Joumblatt calls for dialogue and a ‘comprehensive political solution’ in Syria

The Syrian government announced late Saturday into Sunday the end of fighting in the south of the country, which was immediately resumed by Druze groups. The violence between these groups and Sunni Bedouins, which began on July 13 in the Sweida region, has caused 940 deaths, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).
A ‘comprehensive political solution’ in Syria Blocking the path to Israeli interference
In a separate statement, the PSP called on the Syrian state, the people of Sweida, and the Arab tribes to “work to consolidate the ceasefire, which is more important than any other consideration, including revenge, to ensure Syria’s security, stability and unity.” The party urged the Syrian government to act seriously to regain control over the chaotic and unstable situation in the Sweida governorate and to end attacks on Druze villages in the Druze Mountain, thereby preventing calls for international protection or Israeli interference.
