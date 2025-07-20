Concrete factory blown up by Israeli army in Yaroun

Amid intensified Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon, new attacks were reported late Sunday. T

hree Israeli artillery shells targeted the outskirts of the town of Kfar Shuba (Hasbaya district), according to our correspondent in the south.



The Israeli army also destroyed a concrete factory in Yaroun, in the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon, overnight from Saturday to Sunday after infiltrating Lebanese territory, according to sources from our correspondent in the South, Muntasser Abdallah. Later in the day, an Israeli drone dropped leaflets over the town claiming that the demolished factory had been “working for the benefit of Hezbollah.”

The explosion occurred amid ongoing Israeli artillery fire reported throughout the night in southern Lebanon. According to our correspondent, around 3 a.m., two loud explosions were heard in the Bint Jbeil area during the detonation of the factory, sparking panic in nearby villages.



Several hours later, an Israeli drone dropped leaflets over Yaroun — a village heavily damaged in the last war between Hezbollah and Israel — to justify the destruction of the facility. “There is no economic benefit to cooperating with Hezbollah. This site was working for Hezbollah, which continues to threaten the region and drag it into danger,” the leaflets read.











On Saturday evening around 9 p.m., two Israeli patrol boats crossed the maritime buoy line demarcating the exclusive economic zones of Lebanon and Israel and approached a Lebanese fishing boat off the coast of Naqoura (Sour district). An Israeli drone then dropped a stun grenade near the Lebanese vessel.



Overnight strikes

At around 10 p.m., Israeli artillery shelled the outskirts of Alma al-Shaab (Sour) multiple times. Other artillery strikes targeted the periphery of Aitaroun (Bint Jbeil), using incendiary shells that ignited fires.

Separately, Israeli army Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced late Saturday night on X that Israeli forces had “conducted a strike and eliminated Ahmad Mohammad Salah,” identified as “the commander of Hezbollah’s unit in charge of the Yohmor area” in the Nabatiyeh district. According to the statement, Salah had been working on reconstructing Hezbollah infrastructure in the area.

Salah was reportedly killed earlier Saturday in a drone strike while riding a motorcycle in Yohmor al-Chaqif, according to our sources. Another man was killed earlier that day in a separate drone strike on Khiam (Marjayoun), which the Israeli army claimed targeted a “member of the Radwan Force,” Hezbollah’s elite unit.

Since the cease-fire that took effect on Nov. 27, the Israeli army has conducted near-daily airstrikes on Lebanon — primarily in the South and the Bekaa — killing more than 270 people. Israeli forces continue to occupy five positions inside Lebanese territory along the border, from which they launch attacks and conduct regular incursions into southern villages.

Reporting contributed by Muntasser Abdallah