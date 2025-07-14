Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Report on 1701: Guterres urges support for Lebanese Army acknowledging weakened UNIFIL

The U.N. secretary-general acknowledged that the Lebanese Army's efforts to dismantle Hezbollah installations have been "real, but limited in scope."

By Sylviane ZEHIL, 14 July 2025 14:55

Lire cet article en Français
A Blue Helmet in front of UNIFIL vehicles, in the Tyre region, South Lebanon, on July 8, 2025. Photo by Matthieu Karam / L'Orient-Le Jour

The latest report by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the implementation of Resolution 1701 (2006) provides a comprehensive assessment of the resolution’s implementation, covering the period from Feb. 21 to June 20, 2025. It presents a mixed picture of the situation, 19 years after the end of the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, highlighting eroded sovereignty, a U.N. mission under pressure and one source of hope: strong international support for the Lebanese Army."The period covered has been marked by concerted efforts by the Lebanese authorities, led by President Joseph Aoun and a new government formed under Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, to assert and extend state authority over the entire Lebanese territory," noted the U.N. chief.The report will be examined during closed consultations of the Security...
