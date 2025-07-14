Report on 1701: Guterres urges support for Lebanese Army acknowledging weakened UNIFIL

A Blue Helmet in front of UNIFIL vehicles, in the Tyre region, South Lebanon, on July 8, 2025. Photo by Matthieu Karam / L'Orient-Le Jour
The latest report by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the implementation of Resolution 1701 (2006) provides a comprehensive assessment of the resolution’s implementation, covering the period from Feb. 21 to June 20, 2025. It presents a mixed picture of the situation, 19 years after the end of the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, highlighting eroded sovereignty, a U.N. mission under pressure and one source of hope: strong international support for the Lebanese Army."The period covered has been marked by concerted efforts by the Lebanese authorities, led by President Joseph Aoun and a new government formed under Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, to assert and extend state authority over the entire Lebanese territory," noted the U.N. chief.The report will be examined during closed consultations of the Security...
The latest report by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the implementation of Resolution 1701 (2006) provides a comprehensive assessment of the resolution’s implementation, covering the period from Feb. 21 to June 20, 2025. It presents a mixed picture of the situation, 19 years after the end of the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, highlighting eroded sovereignty, a U.N. mission under pressure and one source of hope: strong international support for the Lebanese Army."The period covered has been marked by concerted efforts by the Lebanese authorities, led by President Joseph Aoun and a new government formed under Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, to assert and extend state authority over the entire Lebanese territory," noted the U.N. chief.The report will be examined during closed consultations of the...
You have reached your article limit
When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything.