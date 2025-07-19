2 killed in Israeli drone strikes on southern Lebanon

Ahead of a new visit to Beirut by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, aimed at addressing the issue of Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah disarmament, southern Lebanon was once again the scene of deadly Israeli strikes, raising the death toll to nearly 300 since the cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah went into effect at the end of November last year.

At least two people were killed in two new drone strikes. The first, which took place in the morning, struck a man on the roof of a house in the Mutal al-Jabal area of Khiam (Marjayoun district), according to our correspondent. The spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, wrote on his X account that the Israeli military had "eliminated a member of Hezbollah's al-Radwan force," stressing that the man "was involved in an attempt to rebuild terrorist infrastructure in the Khiam area of southern Lebanon."

The second destroyed a moped with two missiles and killed its driver in the village of Yohmor, in the Nabatieh district, according to our correspondent. The driver succumbed to his wounds. His name was Ahmad Saleh. He is the brother of another man killed during the war. The Israeli army has not yet commented on this strike. Hezbollah acknowledged in a statement that he was one of its fighters.

Funerals in Jibsheet

Few other incidents have been reported. In the middle of the afternoon, an Israeli tank crossed the border. It advanced about a kilometer into Lebanese territory, in the area of Aitaroun/Maroun al-Ras (Bint Jbeil district), before withdrawing, our correspondent reports.

In the morning, an initial Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb near the village of Rmeish, in the same district, before another drone shelled the town of Dhaira in the Sour district, without causing any injuries.

Hezbollah also held a large funeral for one of its leaders killed by Israel, Hassan Ahmad Sabra, in his native village of Jibsheet in southern Lebanon. Sabra was killed by an Israeli strike on the main road of the town of Kfour, near Nabatieh, on July 17.