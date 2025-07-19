Lebanon's poultry sector prepares ambitious growth strategy

The Lebanese Poultry Syndicate organized a conference this week at the American University of Beirut (AUB) to launch the preparations for a "National Strategy for the Poultry Sector," according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

The conference was attended by the syndicate's president, William Boutros; the Agriculture Minister, Nizar Hani; the Industry Minister, Joe Issa al-Khoury; the Economy and Trade Minister, Amer Bsat; the Director General of the Agriculture Ministry, Engineer Louis Lahoud; the President of the American University of Beirut, Fadlo Khury, among others.

During the conference, Boutros stated that "the sector employs about 36,000 people, directly and indirectly, spread over more than 2,000 farms and 60 factories," and produces "about 110 million poultry annually." He said the sector's potential is far from being reached, believing that it can be realized on the ground with this new situation, the new government and the current ministers.

"We are going to propose major investments to the private sector in Lebanon, aiming to generate one and a half billion dollars in gross domestic product," he continued. He also said that the government should compensate farmers and poultry producers who have suffered losses as a result of Israeli attacks.

Bsat, for his part, said the strategy in question must "create an environment conducive to investment and marketing, both locally and internationally." He added that the Ministry is determined to facilitate internal and external trade by revising bilateral agreements, and to strengthen oversight on points of sale and markets by empowering the monitoring agency to curb fraud, manipulation and ensure fair competition.

Issa al-Khoury presented a strategic framework for the development of the industrial poultry sector, drawing inspiration from successful experiences in countries such as Brazil, Turkey, Thailand, the United States and Morocco. This framework is based in particular on securing raw materials, reducing production costs, modernizing manufacturing systems and value chains, as well as supporting cold chain infrastructure, packaging and refrigerated transport, to preserve quality and ensure market access.

This article was translated from L'Orient-Le Jour.