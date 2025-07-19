ANALYSIS
Far from the executive branch, the FPM fights for its survival
L'OLJ / By Scarlett HADDAD, 19 July 2025 12:38
The Free Patriotic Movement is holding a municipal congress Saturday to revive local governance and address key issues such as Syrian migration and advanced decentralization policies. Beyond its content, the event marks the first major initiative focused on municipalities since the May elections and aims to project the image of a party that remains “effective,” even or especially, outside of political power.Following the end of Michel Aoun’s six-year presidency and two years of presidential vacancy, the FPM is striving to redefine its place on the political map, amid mounting predictions of its decline. But party officials and former members dismiss such concerns. They recall how the movement was born in exile after its founder, Michel Aoun, was forced out of Lebanon, and how its supporters were pursued by security forces for years. Some...
