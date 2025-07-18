Druze in Lebanon agitated amid Sweida clashes: 'Our brothers are trapped'

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google In the Aley district's village of Sharoun, on Wednesday afternoon, an on-edge crowd of Druze — both religious figures and everyday people from around the country — walked along the road toward the Maqam al-Sharif community sanctuary.They'd just come out of a meeting organized by the Druze community's spiritual council, called in solidarity with the Druze in Syria who had been caught up in fighting since Sunday. Later that evening, a cease-fire was announced, the second since fighting began. And again, by Friday morning, the cease-fire would once again be broken, and fighting resumed.Some of the Druze walking along the Sharoun roads said they'd expected some sort of "route" to be established by which they could go to Sweida and fight alongside their Syrian "brothers," but the meeting bore no such plan....

In the Aley district's village of Sharoun, on Wednesday afternoon, an on-edge crowd of Druze — both religious figures and everyday people from around the country — walked along the road toward the Maqam al-Sharif community sanctuary.They'd just come out of a meeting organized by the Druze community's spiritual council, called in solidarity with the Druze in Syria who had been caught up in fighting since Sunday. Later that evening, a cease-fire was announced, the second since fighting began. And again, by Friday morning, the cease-fire would once again be broken, and fighting resumed.Some of the Druze walking along the Sharoun roads said they'd expected some sort of "route" to be established by which they could go to Sweida and fight alongside their Syrian "brothers," but the meeting bore no such...

You have reached your article limit When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything. Stay informed for $0.5/month only! Already have an account? Log in