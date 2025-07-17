Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad redraws desire and breaks down the door of destiny
In a season where haute couture seems increasingly experimental, Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad remains true to himself, revisiting glamour with his distinct style and offering his icons the choice to become.
The collection, presented at the Museum of Decorative Arts, is entitled "A Sheer Desire." (Montage: Jaimee Lee Haddad/L'Orient-Le Jour)
Amid the surprising transformations presented by the major houses and summarized by a hypnotic performance from Broadway producer Jordan Roth at the Louvre during “Fashion Night,” Zuhair Murad took a radically opposite approach: fidelity to oneself. Instead of trying to reinvent the wheel or create digital avatars, he chose to further refine his own vocabulary. The collection, presented at the Museum of Decorative Arts, is entitled “A Sheer Desire,” an ode to desire expressed and understood without disguise. That title appeared on the invitation, held in a black-and-white photograph between two gloved fingers adorned with a precious bracelet, in the purest Hollywood aesthetic.In his vibrant tribute to Hollywood’s golden age, the Lebanese couturier evoked the radiance of a transfigured heroine. Inspired by the 1930s and 1940s, his...
