Closing ceremony for the 2025 democratic citizenship program at USJ

The Faculty of Religious Sciences at Saint Joseph University (USJ), in partnership with Danmission, held the closing ceremony for the 2025 edition of the training program in democratic citizenship on July 2. Twenty-five teachers from high schools in Beirut and Sofar were honored for the projects they led with secondary school students.

After 30 hours of training and two months of implementation, the participants presented their work at the university. Three initiatives were awarded during the ceremony.

Dr. Marguerite al-Asmar Bou Aoun, project manager and program coordinator, highlighted the educational scope of the program, aiming to make citizenship a daily practice based on inclusion and respect for human rights. USJ Vice-Rector Prof. Salah Abou Jaoude emphasized the urgency of promoting a citizenship free from sectarian divides, praising the commitment of teachers as drivers of change in society.

Kirsten Auken, regional director of Danmission, spoke of how education plays a central role in building a more equitable society by exposing young people to the richness of diversity.

A highlight of the ceremony was the testimony from one of the program's participants, Yara Chaaban, who shared the words of a student questioning the ability of Lebanese to get along despite their differences. According to her, the program showed them that diversity, far from being an obstacle, can become a source of unity and belonging.

The ceremony concluded with the screening of videos, the awarding of prizes, and the distribution of certificates. A platform is available to the public wishing to draw inspiration from the tools developed:

citizenship.etublogs.usj.edu.lb

The program aims to continue its mission by training teachers who carry a democratic culture, serving a more inclusive Lebanon.