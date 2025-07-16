Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

SWEIDA CLASHES

Druze sheikh dies after public humiliation video amid Sweida clashes

Sheikh Marhaj Chahine was 80 years old.

L'Orient Today / By L'Orient Today staff, 16 July 2025 15:43

Lire cet article en Français
Druze sheikh dies after public humiliation video amid Sweida clashes

The Druze sheikh Marhaj Chahine, humiliated (on the right) by an armed group, in the village of al-Thaala, near Sweida, in Syria. (Credit: Edited image taken from the social media of the Syrian outlet Suwayda24)

BEIRUT — Druze Sheikh Marhaj Chahine, 80, died following his public humiliation by an armed group amid ongoing clashes in Syria’s Sweida province, local outlet Suwayda24 reported on Wednesday. The cause of death was not disclosed.

The incident came as deadly clashes between Druze and Bedouin fighters entered their fourth day, escalating since July 13. In a widely circulated video published by the Syrian outlet Sabreen News between Tuesday and Wednesday, members of an armed group were seen forcibly shaving off the sheikh’s moustache and beard — a deeply humiliating act in Druze tradition.

As lived on the ground

In Sweida, 'it’s chaos outside, there are terrorists in the streets'

Local sources cited by Suwayda24 said the sheikh, "who appeared with tears in his eyes in the shocking video, remained at home and did not leave after government forces stormed his village."

The same sources said the villages of al-Thaala and Walgha, on the western outskirts of Sweida, were "stormed by government forces" and witnessed "massacres inside certain homes," though they noted it was "currently difficult to determine the number of casualties."

Lebanese reactions to Syria's violence flare

Druze Sheikh Aql Abi al-Mona: 'The scenes of hatred in Syria reveal the state's failure to contain extremists'

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said Wednesday that at least 248 people have been killed in Sweida since the violence flared on Sunday.

Décès d'un cheikh druze de Soueida qui avait été filmé en train d'être rasé par des combattants

Décès d'un cheikh druze de Soueida qui avait été filmé en train d'être rasé par des combattants

BEIRUT — Druze Sheikh Marhaj Chahine, 80, died following his public humiliation by an armed group amid ongoing clashes in Syria’s Sweida province, local outlet Suwayda24 reported on Wednesday. The cause of death was not disclosed.The incident came as deadly clashes between Druze and Bedouin fighters entered their fourth day, escalating since July 13. In a widely circulated video published by the Syrian outlet Sabreen News between Tuesday and Wednesday, members of an armed group were seen forcibly shaving off the sheikh’s moustache and beard — a deeply humiliating act in Druze tradition. As lived on the ground In Sweida, 'it’s chaos outside, there are terrorists in the streets' Local sources cited by Suwayda24 said the sheikh, "who appeared with tears in his eyes in the shocking video, remained at home and did not leave...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top