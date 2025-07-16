In Sweida, 'it’s chaos outside, there are terrorists in the streets'

Syrian security forces have entered the predominantly Druze city of Sweida after intercommunal violence with Bedouin tribes. (Credit: AFP)
For three days, Maya* and her family were “besieged” in their apartment in downtown Sweida, in southern Syria. Rockets, shells and other projectiles rained down on residential areas, fired by “Bedouins and government forces who are cooperating together against the Druze community,” according to the 22-year-old student. Explosions echoed just steps from her home. “They make no distinction between the military and civilians,” she said on WhatsApp from a city she described as cut off from the outside world. “Nothing can get in or out, and we only have electricity for 30 minutes or one hour a day, with very little access to news,” the young woman stated. Two sleepless nights had already passed. “It’s hard to sleep with the bombs and the fear.”In the capital of the eponymous province, with a majority Druze population, these scenes of war...
For three days, Maya* and her family were “besieged” in their apartment in downtown Sweida, in southern Syria. Rockets, shells and other projectiles rained down on residential areas, fired by “Bedouins and government forces who are cooperating together against the Druze community,” according to the 22-year-old student. Explosions echoed just steps from her home. “They make no distinction between the military and civilians,” she said on WhatsApp from a city she described as cut off from the outside world. “Nothing can get in or out, and we only have electricity for 30 minutes or one hour a day, with very little access to news,” the young woman stated. Two sleepless nights had already passed. “It’s hard to sleep with the bombs and the fear.”In the capital of the eponymous province, with a majority Druze population,...
You have reached your article limit
When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything.