In Sweida, 'it’s chaos outside, there are terrorists in the streets'

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google For three days, Maya* and her family were “besieged” in their apartment in downtown Sweida, in southern Syria. Rockets, shells and other projectiles rained down on residential areas, fired by “Bedouins and government forces who are cooperating together against the Druze community,” according to the 22-year-old student. Explosions echoed just steps from her home. “They make no distinction between the military and civilians,” she said on WhatsApp from a city she described as cut off from the outside world. “Nothing can get in or out, and we only have electricity for 30 minutes or one hour a day, with very little access to news,” the young woman stated. Two sleepless nights had already passed. “It’s hard to sleep with the bombs and the fear.”In the capital of the eponymous province, with a majority Druze population, these scenes of war...

For three days, Maya* and her family were “besieged” in their apartment in downtown Sweida, in southern Syria. Rockets, shells and other projectiles rained down on residential areas, fired by “Bedouins and government forces who are cooperating together against the Druze community,” according to the 22-year-old student. Explosions echoed just steps from her home. “They make no distinction between the military and civilians,” she said on WhatsApp from a city she described as cut off from the outside world. “Nothing can get in or out, and we only have electricity for 30 minutes or one hour a day, with very little access to news,” the young woman stated. Two sleepless nights had already passed. “It’s hard to sleep with the bombs and the fear.”In the capital of the eponymous province, with a majority Druze population,...

You have reached your article limit When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything. Stay informed for $0.5/month only! Already have an account? Log in