Salam's cabinet secures a vote of confidence from Parliament following policy debate| LIVE

Taking his turn at the podium, Hezbollah MP Hussein al-Hajj Hassan said that while there is a "persistent effort from Lebanese authorities regarding the situation in the South, there are Lebanese parties that adopt Israel's narrative."

"I wished the colleagues who demanded us to implement Resolution 1701 would mention the massacre committed by the occupation in the Bekaa yesterday," referring to an Israeli airstrike that killed 12 people who were working to dig a well in the district of Baalbeck.

"To this day, Lebanon is prevented from rebuilding because it is besieged by the Friends of Lebanon," he said, sarcastically. "The five-member [cease-fire monitoring] committee has done nothing and Israel has not implemented Resolution 1701."

Lebanon, Israel, France, the U.S. and UNIFIL are all members of a committee who is meant to process complaints and violations regarding the November cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel, the latter which attacks Lebanon on a daily basis.

The MP also mentioned the issue of the electoral law, saying that the way it is being discussed does not serve the national interest and "some parties want to take advantage of the developments that have taken place based on the interventions of other countries."