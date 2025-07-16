Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
In Parliament, a standoff over Hezbollah’s disarmament

In the first debate on general policy with the Salam cabinet, Hezbollah called for “guarantees” before moving forward.

L'OLJ / By Yara ABI AKL, 16 July 2025 11:17

In Parliament, a standoff over Hezbollah’s disarmament

The Salam government during the general policy debate session in Parliament, on July 15, 2025. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L’Orient-Le Jour)

For the first time since 2017, Parliament met in near-full session Tuesday at Nejmeh Square to hold a general policy debate, five months after the formation of Nawaf Salam’s government.While the move appeared to restore the legislature’s role in overseeing the executive branch, Tuesday’s rare parliamentary session was a political test for the Cabinet, which was pressed to give clear answers on a range of challenges, chief among them Hezbollah’s disarmament.The debate came amid mounting local and international pressure, particularly from the U.S., on President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Salam’s efforts to resolve the issue once and for all. Driving the news Pressure mounts with firm US conditions and unprecedented Israeli escalation Yet on that front, Parliament became a stage for a dialogue of the deaf. One camp called for...
