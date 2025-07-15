BDL bans banks and financial institutions from dealing with companies like al-Qard al-Hassan

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google In its main Circular No. 170 dated July 14, Banque du Liban (BDL, central bank) barred banks, financial institutions, brokerage firms, collective investment funds and any entity under its supervision from dealing, directly or indirectly, with unlicensed companies.These are “precautionary measures to protect the financial and economic sector in Lebanon,” particularly concerning “entities sanctioned by foreign authorities,” the text read. They aim to reinforce existing procedures after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) placed Lebanon on its “gray list” on October 25, 2024, due to shortcomings or deficiencies in some of these procedures. More on BDL's efforts BDL appoints K2 Integrity to help it exit FATF's gray list BDL now prohibits the institutions it regulates from dealing with al-Qard al-Hassan (an association managed by...

In its main Circular No. 170 dated July 14, Banque du Liban (BDL, central bank) barred banks, financial institutions, brokerage firms, collective investment funds and any entity under its supervision from dealing, directly or indirectly, with unlicensed companies.These are “precautionary measures to protect the financial and economic sector in Lebanon,” particularly concerning “entities sanctioned by foreign authorities,” the text read. They aim to reinforce existing procedures after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) placed Lebanon on its “gray list” on October 25, 2024, due to shortcomings or deficiencies in some of these procedures. More on BDL's efforts BDL appoints K2 Integrity to help it exit FATF's gray list BDL now prohibits the institutions it regulates from dealing with al-Qard al-Hassan (an association...

