Israeli arms ad highlights Gaza killing

An advertisement by Israeli state-owned weapons manufacturer Rafael features a drone pursuing an unarmed Gazan resident before exploding near him, UK-based outlet "Middle East Eye" (MEE) reported on Monday.

The 15-second video, posted on Rafael’s official X account on July 7, showcases the Spike Firefly drone in action through three stages: “Identifies the target, tracks it, and neutralizes the threat.” The footage shows a man walking through a residential neighborhood, then breaking into a run as the drone approaches. Moments later, the kamikaze drone explodes near him as he attempts to seek cover. The video does not reveal what happened to the individual afterward.

According to the open-source analysis account Anno Nemo on X, the man appears to be walking through the Al-Tawam neighborhood in northern Gaza. The footage is believed to have been filmed sometime between June 4 and December 1, 2024.

“It is unclear whether the targeted individual is a Palestinian fighter or not. They do not appear to be armed. They are walking alone along the road and do not appear to pose a threat to anyone,” MEE reports.

'Tested. Trusted. Tactical.'

The ad was released to mark the two-year anniversary of the Spike Firefly drone becoming operational. Described by Rafael as an “innovative, battle-ready precision-guided miniature loitering munition,” the post declares: “Firefly has proven itself in some of the most challenging environments,” promoting the drone as “Tested. Trusted. Tactical.”

The video sparked controversy online, drawing widespread criticism. Many commenters accused Rafael of glorifying violence and being complicit in war crimes — particularly in the context of Israel’s 21-month-long war on Gaza.

Speaking to MEE, Nimer Sultany, a reader in public law at SOAS University of London, said: “Yes, it is an apparent war crime: killing what seems like an unarmed person, walking the street and not engaged in a military activity.”

MEE notes that drones and similar technologies have been frequently used by the Israeli military throughout the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Not the first controversial ad

The drone is only one part of the vast arsenal that Rafael creates and dispenses, as since it was founded in 1948, along with Israel, it has since made several contributions to the Israeli army, whether it be through Iron Dome, the notorious air defense system, or missiles, MEE adds.

In 2024, Rafael reportedly made $4.8bn in profit and rely heavily on their international clientele, signing million dollar deals with countries such as Greece, Finland, Poland and many more throughout Europe.

This is not the first advertisement to stir controversy, as in 2009 the company published a music video in which they advertised their weaponry through Bollywood music and dancing, painting Israel as the country that can provide “security and protection” to India, according to the MEE.

Hamas's attack on Israel on Oct. 7 2023 resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures. A total of 251 hostages were taken that day, of whom 49 are still being held, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel's military reprisals have killed 58,386 Palestinians to this day, mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in Gaza.