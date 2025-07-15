Israel bombs water point, killing several children, and cites 'technical error'

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The Israeli army killed ten people at a water distribution point in central Gaza' Nuseirat refugee camp on Sunday. According to the Palestinian civil defense, at least six children who had been waiting to fill up their plastic containers with water to bring back to their families were among those killed.Israel's military operations in and blockade of Gaza have shut down most of the Strip's water infrastructure and the situation has steadily declined.Israel claimed the deadly strike was intended to target a member of Islamic Jihad, denying having deliberately killed civilians and children. "Due to a technical error with the munition, it fell dozens of meters from the target," the army said, noting it was "aware of the allegations about casualties and is investigating the incident. [The army] regrets any harm...

The Israeli army killed ten people at a water distribution point in central Gaza' Nuseirat refugee camp on Sunday. According to the Palestinian civil defense, at least six children who had been waiting to fill up their plastic containers with water to bring back to their families were among those killed.Israel's military operations in and blockade of Gaza have shut down most of the Strip's water infrastructure and the situation has steadily declined.Israel claimed the deadly strike was intended to target a member of Islamic Jihad, denying having deliberately killed civilians and children. "Due to a technical error with the munition, it fell dozens of meters from the target," the army said, noting it was "aware of the allegations about casualties and is investigating the incident. [The army] regrets any harm...

You have reached your article limit When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything. Stay informed for $0.5/month only! Already have an account? Log in