GAZA ONSLAUGHT

Israel bombs water point, killing several children, and cites 'technical error'

The Israeli army claimed to have been targeting a member of Islamic Jihad, but instead, its rockets killed six children and four adults waiting in line to collect water.

L'OLJ / By Noura DOUKHI, 15 July 2025 14:33

Lire cet article en Français
Israel bombs water point, killing several children, and cites 'technical error'

A boy stands near a mobile water tank destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza Strip on July 14, 2025. (Credit: Eyad Baba/AFP)

The Israeli army killed ten people at a water distribution point in central Gaza' Nuseirat refugee camp on Sunday. According to the Palestinian civil defense, at least six children who had been waiting to fill up their plastic containers with water to bring back to their families were among those killed.Israel's military operations in and blockade of Gaza have shut down most of the Strip's water infrastructure and the situation has steadily declined.Israel claimed the deadly strike was intended to target a member of Islamic Jihad, denying having deliberately killed civilians and children. "Due to a technical error with the munition, it fell dozens of meters from the target," the army said, noting it was "aware of the allegations about casualties and is investigating the incident. [The army] regrets any harm...
