Union of Municipalities, the mother of battles

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google After the municipal elections in Mount Lebanon, political attention is turning to the next contest: control over the Union of Municipalities. This post-election phase marks a new front in the struggle among the country’s main political players — particularly Christian parties such as the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), the Lebanese Forces (LF) and the Kataeb Party, along with the Marada Movement and the Independence Movement in Zgharta.Several influential local figures are also entering the fray, including the Murr family in Metn, among others. Some actors launched their campaigns for union leadership just hours after the first round of voting in Mount Lebanon on Sunday. Others had already set their strategies in motion ahead of election day.And with good reason. These upcoming battles are expected to be fierce, given what is at stake:...

After the municipal elections in Mount Lebanon, political attention is turning to the next contest: control over the Union of Municipalities. This post-election phase marks a new front in the struggle among the country’s main political players — particularly Christian parties such as the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), the Lebanese Forces (LF) and the Kataeb Party, along with the Marada Movement and the Independence Movement in Zgharta.Several influential local figures are also entering the fray, including the Murr family in Metn, among others. Some actors launched their campaigns for union leadership just hours after the first round of voting in Mount Lebanon on Sunday. Others had already set their strategies in motion ahead of election day.And with good reason. These upcoming battles are expected to be fierce, given what is at...

You have reached your article limit Get the biggest stories at the smallest price! Limited offer: $6.9/month instead of $12.9 Already have an account? Log in