lebanese municipal elections 2025

Union of Municipalities, the mother of battles

Christian parties gear up for fierce battles in Metn and Zgharta ahead of 2026 parliamentary vote.

OLJ / By Yara ABI AKL, 10 May 2025 19:20

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea talking with Ziad Hawat, MP for Jbeil, and Fadi Martinos, President of the Union of Municipalities, in Meerab, May 8, 2025. (Credit: Samir Geagea's X account)

After the municipal elections in Mount Lebanon, political attention is turning to the next contest: control over the Union of Municipalities. This post-election phase marks a new front in the struggle among the country’s main political players — particularly Christian parties such as the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), the Lebanese Forces (LF) and the Kataeb Party, along with the Marada Movement and the Independence Movement in Zgharta.Several influential local figures are also entering the fray, including the Murr family in Metn, among others. Some actors launched their campaigns for union leadership just hours after the first round of voting in Mount Lebanon on Sunday. Others had already set their strategies in motion ahead of election day.And with good reason. These upcoming battles are expected to be fierce, given what is at stake:...
