Around 100 Syrian families 'voluntarily' return to Syria

The Lebanese Army supervised the "voluntary" repatriation of 100 Syrian refugee families from the Arsal camps (Baalbeck-Hermel) to western Qalamoun in Syria on Saturday.

The operation began at Wadi Hmayed in Arsal, reported L'Orient Today's correspondent in the Bekaa. Escorted by the army to the Lebanese-Syrian border, the families headed to the Zamrani crossing point.

The return, described as voluntary by Lebanese authorities, was part of the weekly measures taken by the Lebanese Army from the village of Arsal and the neighboring areas north of Bekaa, heading towards western Qalamoun and the city of Homs, "in cooperation with the Syrian displaced." About 50 families joined these two regions on Friday, passing through the Jousseh border crossing, near the village of Qaa.

Revived at the end of April after a long suspension, the process of the return of Syrian refugees is overseen by the Lebanese Army. Meanwhile, General Security handles the administrative formalities related to the legal status of entry and exit.

"These people have been in Lebanon for quite some time and have stated that they want to return home. General Security recorded their names," a well-informed source told L'Orient Today.

A first group of 240 refugees left the border village of Arsal via the Zamrani border crossing at the end of April. Their return, supervised by the Lebanese Army, took place in the presence of representatives from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and a General Security patrol.