When will newly elected municipal officials take office?
L’Orient-Le Jour explains the rules governing the post-election process.
L'OLJ / By Gabriel BLONDEL, Lyana ALAMEDDINE, 09 May 2025 14:23
On Sunday, Lebanese citizens headed to the polls to elect new municipal officials for a six-year term. This marked the first phase of the municipal elections since 2016, with around 333 municipal councils in Mount Lebanon officially elected, according to final results announced by the Interior Ministry on Tuesday evening.But once the results are announced, what exactly happens during the post-election transition? L’Orient-Le Jour breaks down the mix of electoral law and customs that govern the inauguration of new officials and the transfer of power from their predecessors. Read more Official publication of municipal election results in Metn and Chouf When can the new municipal councils begin their term?The new municipal councils across all regions will be able to take office once the elections conclude, starting on May 31, 2025—the...
